Heavy rain has been affecting the country over the past few days, causing floods, casualties and damages. 113 mm of rain in 24 hours were recorded in Abidjan city over 18-19 June.

According to media reports, as of 20 June, 18 people have been killed and several houses have been damaged in the department of Abidjan.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain with local thunderstorms may continue to affect the country.