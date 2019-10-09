Cote d'Ivoire - Flash flood update (NOAA, SODEXAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 09 Oct 2019 — View Original
- Flash floods in south-east Cote d'Ivoire in recent days have resulted in 2 deaths, 1 in Abidjan and 1 in Ayamé City. 1 person is reported missing in Abidjan Department, 14 houses have been destroyed in the village of Sanhouman (Aboisso Department) and several roads damaged throughout the affected area.
- Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for most of the country.