Côte d'Ivoire
Cote d’Ivoire - Floods and landslides (Floodlist, WMO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 October 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting southern Cote d'Ivoire (in particular the Abidjan area, the economic capital of the country) since 22 October, triggering landslides and causing floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- Media report, as of 25 October, four fatalities, four injured and some evacuated people, a number of collapsed buildings as well as blocked roads across the Abidjan area.
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over most of the country, including over the already affected area.