Côte d'Ivoire
Cote d’Ivoire - Flash floods (Civil Protection Cote D’Ivoire, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 June 2020)
- Flash floods triggered by torrential rain occurred on 25 June in Abidjan Department (eastern coast of Cote D’Ivoire) leading to fatalities and damage.
- Media report at least 7 fatalities due to flash floods events. Major road infrastructure in Abidjan has been flooded and damaged, and several residents have been displaced.
- Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over central-eastern areas of the country on 29-30 June.