Cote d’Ivoire: COVID-19 Situation Report – #18: Reporting Period: 29 August to 11 September 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

COVID-19:

• As of 8 September, out of the 18,778 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 58% are male and 42% female, 17,688 people (94.8%) have recovered, and 119 people (0.63%) have died.

• The official kick-off meeting for the 2020-2021 school year took place on 7 September in Grand-Bassam with the Minister of Education and UNICEF’s Resident Representative. The event also saw the participation of several ministers, including the Minister of Health.

Polio:

• 29 human cases of cVDPV2 polio, 22 contact subjects and 46 cases from environmental surveillance have been reported. This epidemiological situation requires a nationwide vaccine response with the Monovalent Oral Poliovirus Vaccine type 2 (mOPV2).

• The Inter-Agency Coordinating Committee meeting held on 4 September validated the period for the national campaign, which will take place from 18 to 21 September. To date, the required quantities of mOPV2 vaccines for the campaign have been positioned at the level of all districts and the other campaign inputs are being dispatched.