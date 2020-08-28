Cote d’Ivoire: COVID-19 Situation Report – #17: Reporting Period: 15 to 28 August 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 27 August, out of the 17,603 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 58% are male and 42% female, 15,941 people (91.1%) have recovered, and 114 people (0.65%) have died.

• The Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) Task Force provided technical support to 90 public health structures in Abidjan. This support includes guidance on proper handwashing, water supply, sanitation, and hygiene measures in hospitals.

• UNICEF, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, identified 123 pilot schools for the installation of handwashing stations in schools that are connected to the water supply network. UNICEF also extended the supply of its three models of pedal-operated handwashing stations to 30 additional pilot schools in the District of Abidjan.

• As part of UNICEF’s polio response, a vaccination campaign will be carried out nationwide from 11 to 14 September 2020. The campaign will implement prevention measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.