Cote d’Ivoire: COVID-19 Situation Report – #16: Reporting Period: 1 to 14 August 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 13 August, out of the 16,847 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 58% are male and 42% female, 15,892 people (94%) have recovered, 844 cases (5%) remain active and 105 people (0,62%) have died.

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the Child Health Days campaign was implemented: 5,506,830 children aged 6 to 59 months have been supplemented with vitamin A and 4,981,103 children aged 12 to 59 months have been de-wormed (97% coverage). Children with disabilities were also included. 829,765 children aged 6 to 59 months were screened for malnutrition (98% coverage).

In the context of COVID-19, 28 human cases of cVDPV2 polio, 22 contact subjects and 46 cases from environmental surveillance have been reported. Upcoming actions include the deployment of 12 UNICEF consultants across the country as part of the cVDPV2 response, strengthening of routine immunization, and microplanning of the immunization campaign.

UNICEF launched an intensive and innovative participative communication campaign with U-Report communities in hotspots in Abidjan and in rural communities. U-Report communities operated handwashing stations and distributed reusable masks in key hotspots, such as markets and transportation hubs. 15,487 interpersonal interactions were conducted by 1,060 U-Reporters.