Cote d’Ivoire: COVID-19 Situation Report – #14: Reporting Period: 4 to 17 July 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Over the last month and a half, COVID-19 cases have quadrupled, and deaths have nearly tripled. Out of the 13,403 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 59% are male and 41% female, 7,146 people (53.3%) have recovered, 6,170 cases (46%) remain active and 87 people (0.6%) have died.

 From 8 to 10 July, the IPC Task Force – composed of the Ministry of Public Health, Management Sciences for Health, WHO, the United States Agency for International Development, the Centres for Disease Control (CDC), the United Nations Population Fund and UNICEF – organised a workshop to develop COVID-19 guidelines on the effective implementation of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures in health centres.

 The Nutrition Activities Intensification Week for Vitamin A Supplementation and Deworming (VAS-D) was successfully carried out in 41 districts in June 2020. The total number of children reached is being consolidated in the National Health Information System (NHIS).

 Following the multisectoral assessment in localities affected by landslide and floods, UNICEF, in partnership with the Ivorian Red Cross, provided hygiene kits to over 980 additional affected households.