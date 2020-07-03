Cote d’Ivoire: COVID-19 Situation Report – #13: Reporting Period: 20 June to 3 July 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Over the last month, COVID-19 cases have tripled. The number of cases went from around 3,000 to 9,702 (over 6,700 new cases in June) and Côte d’Ivoire is about to pass the 10,000-case mark. The COVID-19 pandemic has spread to 24 districts across the country. Out of the 9,702 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 61% are male and 39% female, 4,381 people (45%) have recovered, 5,253 cases (54.1%) remain active and 68 people (0.7%) have died.

• From 15 to 19 June 2020, the Ministry of Public Health, WHO, UNICEF and the main actors of the health sector have conducted a joint assessment of the response capacity of 30 health districts outside of Abidjan. A WASH component was integrated in the joint assessment. The joint assessment findings will inform an action plan to reinforce the preparedness and response capacity of health districts in the interior of the country.

• Heavy rains are continuing in Abidjan and in the interior of the country. Landslide and floods are affecting areas that were already exposed to COVID-19. 514 households (2,482 people) were affected to date. Four inter-ministerial teams with UN support are currently carrying out a multisectoral assessment in three regions (Lagunes, SudComoé and the autonomous district of Abidjan) to get a comprehensive view of the situation.

• A U-Report poll on the floods launched on 19 June garnered over 64,000 responses. 81% of respondents said that they did not know what to do in case of heavy rains. UReport communities in Abidjan were activated and provided with the necessary equipment to help families clean up their houses. National television channel RTI covered U-Report communities’ actions and shared prevention messages.