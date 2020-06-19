Cote d’Ivoire: COVID-19 Situation Report – #12, Reporting Period: 6 to 19 June 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Over the last two weeks, COVID-19 cases have doubled, and Côte d’Ivoire has now passed the 6000 cases mark. The COVID-19 pandemic has spread to 24 districts across the country. Out of the 6,063 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 62% are male and 38% female, 2,749 people (45.7%) have recovered, 3,266 cases (53.9%) remain active and 48 people (0.8%) have died.

UNICEF, WHO and IRC supported the distribution of kits to all of the 400 new contact tracing teams to reinforce the contact tracing capacity of their respective health districts. Due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, UNICEF will support the training of 100 additional contact tracing teams to bring the total number to 500.

The preliminary findings of UNICEF’s study on the consequences of COVID-19 on children and women were shared during a meeting chaired by the Director General of the National Ministry of Planning. This was an opportunity to highlight the social dimension of the COVID-19 pandemic.