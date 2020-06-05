Cote d’Ivoire Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report – #11

Reporting Period: 30 May to 5 June 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Côte d’Ivoire has now passed the 3000 COVID-19 cases mark. Out of the 3,110 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 64% are male and 36% female, 1530 people (49.2%) have recovered, 1545 cases (49.7%) remain active and 35 people (1.1%) have died. Côte d’Ivoire’s lethality rate (1.1%) is relatively low, especially when compared to the average in West Africa (2.2%).

In Côte d’Ivoire, the spread of COVID-19 follows a community transmission pattern with Abidjan as the epicentre of the outbreak (over 1000 cases in the Treichville-Marcory district, followed closely by the Cocody-Bingerville and Yopougon districts with approx. 900 and 300 cases respectively).

• The UNICEF Representative and religious leaders met with the Minister of Communication to present him with the Faith-in-Action Initiative Roadmap.

• UNICEF is working together with the Ministry of Education to develop a community mobilisation plan that promotes local initiatives to address the lack of masks and handwashing devices

• 1,000 new vulnerable households in Abidjan were identified to receive cash support to prevent family separation and help children, particularly girls, return to school, bringing the total to 1,600 households, including 1,450 women-headed vulnerable households.