Cote d’Ivoire Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report – #09

Reporting Period: 16 to 22 May 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

With 2,231 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 29 deaths, Côte d’Ivoire is still recording a low lethality rate of 1.2% (lethality rate is 1.6% among men and 0.6% among women).

The management capacities are increasing with 793 hospital beds for COVID-19 case management, 76 of which are beds in the reanimation department. It is to be noted that very few beds have been/are being occupied since most COVID-19 cases are minor and don’t require any hospitalisation (the average age of people infected is 31 years old).

After four weeks without new cases reported outside the greater Abidjan area, new cases have recently been recorded outside the capital, in Aboisso and Bouake. With the reopening of schools in the interior of the country and over 20,000 people who are currently travelling from Abidjan to the interior of the country, this situation will have to be monitored closely.

• On Monday, 18 May 2020, more than 21,000 schools and training institutes in the interior of the country reopened with restrictive measures in place to avoid spreading COVID-19. About 4.9 million students will be able to go back to school.

• To date, the courses broadcasted over radio and television have potentially reached over 837,000 children, while the website has received more than 1.6 million visits.

• With UNICEF’s support, since March 2020, 2,176 children aged from 6 to 59 months old suffering from acute malnutrition were treated and 141,148 pregnant and lactating women were reached with messages on breastfeeding in the context of COVID-19.