Concerned about Tensions Ahead of 31 October Presidential Election, Secretary-General Condemns Lethal Violence in Côte d’Ivoire

SG/SM/20358

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is concerned about the tense situation in Côte d’Ivoire ahead of the presidential election scheduled to take place on 31 October. He condemns the violent events in Bonoua and Dabou, which caused several fatalities, and expresses his sincere condolences to the bereaved families.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call on political and opinion leaders to reject the use of hate speech and the incitement of violence along ethnopolitical lines. He encourages all political actors and their supporters to embrace meaningful dialogue and forge an environment conducive to the holding of an inclusive and peaceful election.

The Secretary-General reassures the people of Côte d’Ivoire of the continued support of the United Nations towards democratic consolidation and national cohesion.

