CERFAM Strategic Partnership Framework 2020 - 2022

The Strategic Partnership Framework articulates the Regional Centre of Excellence Against Hunger and Malnutrition (CERFAM) positioning, engagement and partnerships in support of countries’ efforts to accelerate progress towards Zero Hunger in Africa. The framework draws from key global and regional strategies and priorities such as the Sustainable Development Goal 2030 Agenda, particularly SDG2 - Zero Hunger, the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and should be read in conjunction with CERFAM's Strategic Plan 2020-2024 and its Advocacy and Communications Strategy. The framework includes its resource mobilization strategy and its south-south cooperation strategy. The framework draws on CERFAM’s unique value proposition through a service offering that supports interventions that maximize the impact of sustainable local hunger solutions.