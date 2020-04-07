Côte d'Ivoire — Research Brief — Female Migration in Côte d'Ivoire: The Journey of Returned Migrants (September 2019)

This research project is part of the “Safety, Support and Solutions along the Central Mediterranean Route” programme funded by the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) which objectives include improving the understanding of migration trends by governments, humanitarian agencies and national organizations in a bid to formulate appropriate responses for vulnerable communities. This research aims to explain and facilitate an understanding of the irregular migration process of Ivorian women along the Central Mediterranean Route (CMR), through the experience of female returned migrants who received IOM assistance.