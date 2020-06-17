Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire - Floods (WMO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2020)
- Heavy rain has been affecting southern Côte d'Ivoire (particularly the area of the capital Abidjan) over the past 48 hours, triggering floods and landslides and leading to casualties and damage.
- Media report, as of 17 June, one fatality, several injured people, and a number of damaged buildings across the capital.
- Over the next 24 hours, drier conditions are forecast over most of the country. Moderate rain is forecast over northwest Côte d'Ivoire