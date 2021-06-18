Côte d'Ivoire: Elections Preparedness Emergency Plan of Action Final Report (DREF n° MDRCI013)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

An assessment conducted by the Cote d’Ivoire Red Cross Society (CRCI) revealed that there was a high risk for the 2020 presidential elections to be characterized by increased tensions which could lead to violence throughout country in twenty-six (26) communities of ten (10) hot spot districts, including the districts of Abidjan, the Vallée de Bandama (Gbéké), Lacs, Savanes, Lôh-Djiboua, Denguélé, Savanes, Zanzan, Sassandra Montagnes and Marahoué.

To ensure the National Society was well prepared to manage these tensions and potential violence, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) launched a DREF operation on 06 October to allow preparedness of volunteers. The operation was ended on 31 January 2021 with some 1,386 injured persons reached with humanitarian assistance by the Red Cross. The beneficiaries were assisted with first aid/psychosocial counselling. The capacities of the 26 local branches, volunteers and some staff at the national headquarters were also strengthened to respond to any emergency that could come up before, during and after the elections. Some 572 staff and volunteers also benefitted from first aid/psychosocial counselling and received personal protective equipment against Covid-19 during the implementation period.