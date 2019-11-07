Côte d’Ivoire : Status: Circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) detected in an environmental sample

An isolation of a cVDPV2, from an environmental sample was collected on 24 September in Abidjan city. The isolated cVDPV2, which is an orphan virus and linked to a virus detected in Niger in 2018, belongs to the Jigawa emergence group, which has previously also been detected in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Benin, Ghana and Togo.

The GPEI is working with regional and country teams to support local authorities in conducting a full investigation, and plan a potential response if needed.

WHO Advice

It is important that all countries, in particular those with frequent travel and contacts with polio-affected countries and areas, strengthen surveillance for AFP cases in order to rapidly detect any new virus importation and to facilitate a rapid response. Countries, territories and areas should also maintain uniformly high routine immunization coverage at the district level to minimize the consequences of any new virus introduction.

WHO’s International Travel and Health recommends that all travellers to polio-affected areas be fully vaccinated against polio. Residents (and visitors for more than 4 weeks) from infected areas should receive an additional dose of OPV or inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) within 4 weeks to 12 months of travel.

As per the advice of an Emergency Committee convened under the International Health Regulations (2005), efforts to limit the international spread of poliovirus remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Countries affected by poliovirus transmission is subject to Temporary Recommendations. To comply with the Temporary Recommendations issued under the PHEIC, any country infected by poliovirus should declare the outbreak as a national public health emergency and consider vaccination of all international travellers.