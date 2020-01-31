Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d’Ivoire - Risk-sensitive Budget Review
Executive summary
This report provides an analysis of public investment planning for disaster risk reduction (DRR) in Côte d’Ivoire and highlights the level of public investment in DRR in the country. To do this, it conducts a risk-sensitive budget review (RSBR), which uses the policy marker developed by the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The OECD DAC DRR policy marker was used to evaluate the level of government budgeting in DRR during the 2016–2018 budget years in Côte d’Ivoire.
Key findings
Disaster risk management (DRM) is not explicitly documented in the programmes and activities of the Ivorian budget. However, the application of the OECD DAC DRR policy marker identifies 711 activities and/or projects related to DRR in 30 ministries. These activities are divided into seven activity sectors (economy, energy, security, infrastructure, academic, social and other institutions).
In the three budget years covered by the analysis, $789 million was allocated to projects/activities related to DRR on average each year. This represents 25% of the national budget. Investments directly targeting DRR amounted to $207 million annually, or about 7% of the country’s budget. However, the bulk of investment in DRR was tied to pro-poor budgets, which reduced vulnerability or improved resilience. Budgets implicitly targeting significant DRR were estimated at $582 million annually, or 18% of the national budget.
A small number of institutions received the bulk of DRR investments. The economic, social and infrastructure sectors benefited from more than four fifths of the “core” DRR projects and/or activities. The infrastructure sector received more than half of the investments. In addition, nearly 80% of significant DRR-related investments were allocated to the Ministries of Petroleum, Energy and Renewable Energy, Agriculture and Rural Development, Equipment and Road Maintenance,
Health and Public Hygiene, Transport, Sanitation and Employment and Social Protection.