Côte d’Ivoire - Risk-sensitive Budget Review

Executive summary

This report provides an analysis of public investment planning for disaster risk reduction (DRR) in Côte d’Ivoire and highlights the level of public investment in DRR in the country. To do this, it conducts a risk-sensitive budget review (RSBR), which uses the policy marker developed by the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The OECD DAC DRR policy marker was used to evaluate the level of government budgeting in DRR during the 2016–2018 budget years in Côte d’Ivoire.

Key findings

Disaster risk management (DRM) is not explicitly documented in the programmes and activities of the Ivorian budget. However, the application of the OECD DAC DRR policy marker identifies 711 activities and/or projects related to DRR in 30 ministries. These activities are divided into seven activity sectors (economy, energy, security, infrastructure, academic, social and other institutions).

In the three budget years covered by the analysis, $789 million was allocated to projects/activities related to DRR on average each year. This represents 25% of the national budget. Investments directly targeting DRR amounted to $207 million annually, or about 7% of the country’s budget. However, the bulk of investment in DRR was tied to pro-poor budgets, which reduced vulnerability or improved resilience. Budgets implicitly targeting significant DRR were estimated at $582 million annually, or 18% of the national budget.