Côte d’Ivoire: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action Final Report DREF n° MDRCI012

On June 25, after 240 mm of rain within few hours in Abidjan district, the Government owned Radio Television Ivoirienne (RTI) reported two children were dead in Adjamé (Abidjan) and one missing due to flash flooding which caused widespread infrastructural damage. Overall, a total of 24 communities were affected in the economic capital of Abidjan and its suburbs. The communes affected included Abobo, Adjamé, Anyama, Cocody, PortBouet, Yopougon, Bonoua, Adiaké, Brofodoumé,

Agboville, Adzopé, Azaguié, Bingerville, Alépé and Grand Bassam. In the interior of the country, the following communes were affected: San-Pedro,

Divo, Niakaramadougou, Tabou, Daoukro, Gagnoa,

Duekoué, Oumé and Téhini. Prior to this event, the rainy season which had started in May 2020, had affected various areas of the city. Details of the impact of the rains can be found in the emergency plan of action.

A rapid assessment conducted by Red Cross Society of Côte d’Ivoire (RCSCI) confirmed that at least 2,345 households with 16,525 people were affected by the disaster, losing their basic necessities, food and non-food items.

There were also at least 279 houses destroyed, 817 partially houses destroyed, 32 injured, 19 deaths and five people missing. At least, 279 households (2,100 people) became homeless and relocated to host families or temporary sites.

On 4 July 2020, a DREF operation was approved for CHF 311,996 to enable the RCSCI to meet the urgent needs of the affected communities and provide assistance to all 4,333 affected households through shelter/household items, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and health interventions. The operation was initially launched for 04 months. However, in November 2020, the operation was extended for two months at no cost through an Operation update to allow the National Society (NS) complete implementation of pending activities which included completion of the Cash and Voucher Assistance for Livelihoods and Shelter. The operation ended on 31 January 2021, after six months, having reached 17,700 people (2,950 HH).