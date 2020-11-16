Côte d’Ivoire: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Final Report DREF n° MDRCI011

SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Stormy rains of great intensity fell on Côte d’Ivoire from 11 to 13 October 2019, causing floods in Abidjan (Abobo),

Aboisso, Alépé, Grand Bassam, Ayamé, Man, Bonoua, Agboville, Ono and Adiaké. This heavy rainfall caused significant material damage and considerable loss of life. In Ayamé, Alépé and Grand Bassam, the watercourses (river, lagoon), came out of their beds causing the flooding of the riverside communities.

In total, 14,002 people from 2,863 households were affected; 202 houses completely submerged, 105 houses destroyed, 32 people injured, and 12 deaths recorded. Most of those affected by the floods lost material assets, such as food and household items. More than 612 people were rendered homeless and relocated to host families or temporary sites. Several latrines and septic tanks were destroyed, and a health centre was also flooded. Water sources (wells and others) were flooded and contaminated in communities.

To support Côte d’Ivoire Red Cross (RCSCI) contribution in responding to the disaster, the IFRC released CHF 193,051 through a DREF Operation to carry out interventions in 3 localities including Abobo, Alépé and Grand Bassam by providing Shelter and Livelihoods support using cash and voucher assistance (CVA), Psychosocial Support (PSS), Water Hygiene Sanitation (WASH) with a mainstreamed Community Engagement and Accountability (CEA) approach to ensure community acceptance and participation in the operation.

During the implementation, there was no major revision of the action plan or request for extension; however, there were internal re-arrangements of some budget lines in agreement with IFRC according to the emerging context.