Côte d’Ivoire: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRCI012 Operation Update n° 1

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This DREF operation update seeks a 2 month no-cost timeframe extension (new end date: 31January 2021) to ensure effective implementation of the operation which has been delayed by the below reasons:

• Delay in funds transfer to National Society, which did not allow timely kick-off of response activities.

• Holding of presidential elections on 31 October 2020. The tense political environment in country pre-and postelections, required the National Society to focus its attention on the election’s preparedness operation.

• National Society is currently undergoing a human resource restructuring process during which there has been a high turnover of employees.

New operational timeframe will be six (6) months.

To date, the activities that have been implemented are summarized as follows:

• Shelter: Shelter Assessments

• Livelihoods: Volunteer CVA Training

• Health: First Aid Services, Psychosocial Support, and Volunteer Training

• WASH: Volunteers training, WASH Assessments, distribution of aqua tabs to households, training, and sensitization on water storage as well as hygiene promotion.

SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 17 June 2020, torrential rain over a couple of days caused flooding in the southern parts of the country, including the country’s economic capital Abidjan. Local media reported that at least one person had died in the floods in Abidjan, with several others injured. Flooding also caused infrastructural damages in the city. Buildings were destroyed and roads were blocked, disrupting transportation. Among the worst hit areas are the districts of André Château d´Eau, Abobo-Belleville and Riviera Palmeraie. As a direct consequence of these torrential rains, on 18 June, a landslide swept away about twenty houses and railway tracks in Anyama, in the northern part of Abidjan, leaving at least 13 people dead and many missing, buried under muddy rubbles. Indeed, Abidjan recorded over 260mm of rain in 48 hours.

A total of 12 localities in Abidjan (Abobo, Adjamé, Anyama, Cocody, Port-Bouet and Yopougon) and inland (San-Pedro, Alépé, Divo, Azaguié, Niakaramadougou and Tabou) were affected. At least 1,229 households with 8,256 people were affected by the disaster, losing their basic necessities, food, and household items. In addition, at least 41 homes and a school were destroyed, 32 persons injured, and an overall 16 deaths were registered. At least 260 households (1,560 people) were rendered homeless and relocated to host families or temporary sites.

Faced with this situation, the Civil Protection Service urgently summoned the various actors, including the Red Cross, to coordinate relief operations. Continuous flooding were registered in all these locations until 28 June and orange (3rd level of 4) level warnings issued for parts of Abidjan District.

To support Red Cross Society of Côte d’Ivoire (RCSCI) contribution to response actions, on 4 July 2020, this DREF operation was approved for CHF 311,996 to meet the emergency needs of 6,000 people (1,000 households) affected by floods in Abidjan and its outskirts (Abobo, Yopougon and Port-Bouet, Anyama and Azaguié).