Côte d’Ivoire: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRCI010 Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Stormy rainfall of unprecedented intensity fell on the Côte d’Ivoire’ capital, Abidjan and Tiassalé, Toulepleu, Sanpedro on the night of 18 and 19 June 2018. Following this heavy downpour, several neighbourhoods in Abidjan and in-country towns including Tiassalé, Toulepleu, Sanpedro registered significant material and human damage caused by floods and accompanying landslides in some high-risk areas. These landslides occurred in mainly illegal settlements and the government has taking steps to relocate residents. The six districts of Abidjan: Abobo, Adjamé Attécoubé, Cocody, Kumasi, Yopougon were all flooded with different needs and priorities.

In response to this situation, the IFRC launched a DREF operation on 18 June 2018 for CHF 197,186, targeting two (out of six) high risk areas of Abidjan (Cocody and Attécoubé) and the area of Tiassalé, affected by the flooding. These locations were selected based on needs and priorities. Coordination was done with the ICRC, Iranian RC, WFP, Local NGOs, mobile phone companies and government. The operation provided support in the areas of health and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). In addition, it provided minimum means of subsistence to allow the affected families to access food and non-food items. As most of the affected population reside in urban areas, a socio-economic and market assessment was used to determine the minimum package to be supported for each selected household, so that cash is used to respond. Volunteers’ capacity was strengthened through refresher trainings for relief cash distribution, prevention of waterborne diseases and orientation training for community engagement. In addition, continuous assessments of the needs of affected households were conducted to adjust actions undertaken through this operation. An Operation Update was published on 8 November 2018, granting a one month no-cost extension to allow completion of implementation of the cash component of the operation, bringing overall implementation timeframe to four months.

The major donors and partners of the DREF include the Red Cross Societies and governments of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the USA, as well as DG ECHO, the UK Department for International Development (DFID), AECID, the Medtronic and Zurich Foundations and other corporate and private donors. On behalf of Côte d’Ivoire Red Cross Society (CRCI), the IFRC extends gratitude to all partners for their generous contributions.