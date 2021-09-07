Abidjan Joint Declaration on the updated Roadmap for Comprehensive Solutions for Ivorian Refugees, Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, 7 September 2021

Preamble

We, Ministers, representing the Governments of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, the Republic of Ghana, the Republic of Guinea, the Republic of Liberia, the Republic of Mali, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the Republic of Togo and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, convening in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire on 7 September 2021 at the Regional Conference on the Roadmap for the Comprehensive Solutions for Ivorian Refugees: