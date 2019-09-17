World Vision Burundi Annual Report 2018

Message From The National Director

Dear partners, supporters, our dear communities, families and children, it is with much enthusiasm that I present to you World Vision Burundi’s 2018 Annual Report.

This is an opportunity to share the great contribution made with your collaboration towards World Vision Burundi promise to achieve measurable and sustainable improvement in the wellbeing of 2.8 million children by year 2020 Through this annual report, I invite you to learn about our exciting work over the past year, and the way in which we are helping to bring hope and wellbeing to Burundi’s children.

Thanks to high commitment and efforts of staff and partners to serve despite the challenging context we are operating in, much was done and the year successful. We worked on an agile programming with alignment of our work to our global strategy Our Promise 2030 and explored possibilities of extending our area programs with the aim of serving more vulnerable children.

A glance at our main area of interventions shows that in education more than 52,000 children has benefited from Literacy Boost teaching methodologies while more than 6,000 teachers were trained to address poor quality of education.

In the integrated Health and WASH program, more than 51,000 people has now access to improved clean water sources and 116,693 out of 172,671 children that were provided health check by Community health workers at community level to detect and treat malaria,

Pneumonia and Diarrhoea; 67,5% of them (under-5) were treated malaria.

We also sought to address malnutrition cases that were rampant through rehabilitating children via Positive Deviance Hearth, and treating children suffering from severe acute malnutrition. The 6,904 children that participated in PD/’Hearth’ sessions gained 400 grams in one month and beside trainings 35, 575 farmers received agricultural inputs and assets.

As some families were still reluctant to register their children upon their births, our advocacy work yielded 175,320 registered with 172,899 birth certificates issued at the national level.

We continued to intervene whenever an emergency arose. We fought against malaria epidemic through In-door residual spraying and distributed mosquito nets into most affected areas.Through this work, 297,270 households were sprayed protecting 1,505,819 people from mosquitoes.

For the past year, we celebrate our close partnership with stakeholders at all levels and the growing community ownership of programs.

In the integrated Health and WASH program, more than 51,000 people has now access to improved clean water sources and 116,693 out of 172,671 children that were provided health check by Community health workers at community level to detect and treat malaria,

Pneumonia and Diarrhoea; 67,5% of them (under-5) were treated malaria.

We also sought to address malnutrition cases that were rampant through rehabilitating children via Positive Deviance Hearth, and treating children suffering from severe acute malnutrition. The 6,904 children that participated in PD/’Hearth’ sessions gained 400 grams in one month and beside trainings 35, 575 farmers received agricultural inputs and assets.To demonstrate our commitment to address the roots causes of child neglect as it hampers all developments efforts, WVI Burundi partnered with the government and other local and international partners to launch the international campaign “It Takes the World to End Violence Against Children” with a local theme “It takes a Nation to End Child Neglect” named in Kirundi “Humura Kibondo”.

We continued to intervene whenever an emergency arose. We fought against malaria epidemic through In-door residual spraying and distributed mosquito nets into most affected areas.Through this work, 297,270 households were sprayed protecting 1,505,819 people from mosquitoes.

For the past year, we celebrate our close partnership with stakeholders at all levels and the growing community ownership of programs.

To demonstrate our commitment to address the roots causes of child neglect as it hampers all developments efforts, WVI Burundi partnered with the government and other local and international partners to launch the international campaign “It Takes the World to End Violence Against Children” with a local theme “It takes a Nation to End Child Neglect” named in Kirundi “Humura Kibondo” in Kirundi (local language).

We are grateful for the sponsors and donors who have graciously trusted us with resources to make all of this possible.

My hope and prayers is that the children we are supporting will be the generation that grows to transform their homeland Burundi.