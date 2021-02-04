A win-win for gender and nutrition: Testing A Gender-Transformative Approach From Asia In Africa

BACKGROUND

Women farmers make up about 43% of the agricultural labor force, both globally and in developing countries, but they continue to face a common set of gender-based disadvantages. Women in Burundi, 80% of whom depend on agriculture for their livelihoods, experience low productivity and profitability of their economic enterprises due to deeply rooted gender discrimination, which exacerbates poverty as well as food and nutrition insecurity. Gender equality is critical to global development, both in discourse and practice. Women are key to agricultural research and outreach programs, and also have been recognized by development agencies as effective agents in solving poverty and other social and economic ills. When women have the same access to productive resources as men do, farm yields increase (FAO, 2011).

Conventional approaches to gender mainstreaming and gender integration have focused on closing gaps in access to resources, information and technologies without addressing the underlying causes of inequality, including social norms and other structural barriers. Gender-transformative approaches – addressing the practical needs for food security and income while also taking on gender and social norms, raising consciousness on women’s disadvantages, building women’s solidarity, and engaging men on gender equality – show much promise and can be a win-win for livelihoods and gender equality.