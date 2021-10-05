WFP Burundi: Social Protection Strategy Development, April 2021

1. Introduction

The Social Protection Learning Facility (SPLF) was established in May 2020 to provide both technical assistance and real-time learning for WFP staff working on social protection in the eastern and central Africa region. In this context, SPLF was commissioned to support the WFP country office in Burundi to conduct a review that will result in strategic recommendations to guide WFP’s future engagement with the social protection sector in Burundi. As per the Terms of Reference (ToRs), the review aims to contribute to:

❖ Identifying WFP’s entry points and priorities to support the social protection sector in Burundi

❖ Defining WFP Burundi’s positioning and added value within the social protection space in Burundi, especially vis-a-vis UNICEF and the World Bank

❖ Supporting and strengthening the country office’s advocacy and donor engagement efforts.

WFP globally is developing its corporate social protection strategy, with a 2018 guide highlighting the centrality of social protection for all of WFP’s work. WFP’s Regional Bureau in Nairobi (RBN) has identified regional priorities and is currently assisting country offices in the region to strengthen their approaches, including through the SPLF.

This review was conducted by two consultants working remotely (because of the COVID situation) over the period of February/March 2021. Activities consisted of a review of documentation and consultation with key stakeholders involved in social protection in Burundi from government, partner organisations and implementing agencies, as well as WFP (at both country and regional level). A total of 26 stakeholders were consulted from WFP (Burundi country office and RBN); government (SEP/CNPS); development actors and partners (World Bank, AfDB, UNICEF, Concern Worldwide, World Vision International) and technical assistance (IPC-IG). Lists of references and stakeholders are presented in annexes 1 and 2.

It should be noted at the outset that a number of important parallel processes were underway in Burundi at the time of the consultancy. These include a review of implementation of the current national social protection strategy and preparation for the development of a new one (ongoing); a social protection programme mapping exercise supported by the Social Protection partner group (results were not available for this review); a social registry feasibility study (recommendations were being discussed for validation and further decision-making at the time of the consultancy); WFP’s own ongoing strategic planning processes around development of its new Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP); and World Bank planning for the extension of its capacity strengthening and social safety net project Merankabandi (in conceptual phase). While all these processes serve asimportant entry points for strengthening WFP engagement around social protection, they also represented a moving target for this review, which limited the extent to which they could be taken as a springboard to chart the way forward.

This report is structured as follows. Chapter 2 maps the national social protection setting in Burundi, highlighting the overall poverty and vulnerability context, and outlining key national social protection policies, structures, partnerships and programmes and priorities moving forward. Chapter 3 reviews WFP’s approach to social protection, programmes and partnerships in Burundi, and presents some perceptions on WFP as a social protection agency by insiders and others. Chapter 4 offers options for the way forward for WFP’s engagement in social protection in Burundi, including supporting several components of the national social protection system (the new National Social Protection Strategy, the scaled-up national social safety net programme (Merankabandi), the proposed single social registry), repositioning WFP as a leader among development partners in the social protection policy space, and strengthening WFP’s technical expertise to achieve these objectives. Chapter 5 concludes.