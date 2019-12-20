20 Dec 2019

WFP Burundi Country Brief, September-October 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (281.42 KB)

In Numbers

4,642 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 587,403 cash transferred under food assistance for assets

USD 11.8 m six months (Nov. 2019- April 2020) net funding requirements 805,793 people assisted in September and October 2019

Operational Updates

Resilience building: WFP continued the implementation of asset creation activities in three communes in Gitega and Karusi provinces which were selected based on the seasonal livelihoods programming and the level of food and nutrition security. The project aims to build the resilience of the targeted communities and improve their nutrition. The six-month project started in June and focuses on asset creation activities at the household and community levels. At the household level, activities include the establishment of kitchen gardens, household composters, improved toilets and handwashing stations. While at the community level, they comprise feeder road rehabilitation, watersheds management for erosion control and afforestation. Through this project, 8,250 participants (approximately 41,200 beneficiaries) received US$ 587,403 in September and October 2019.

Nutrition: Prevention of chronic malnutrition activities implemented in Kirundo reached approximately 33,300 children aged 6-23 months and 33,000 pregnant and nursing women with 516 mt of specialized nutritious food. WFP also continued to support the treatment of malnutrition interventions in Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi and Rutana where approximately 11,750 moderately malnourished children were reached. Due to funding constraints, WFP suspended MAM treatment for pregnant and nursing women. Additional funding recently received from USAID/FFP should allow the resumption of distributions in January 2020.

Assistance to returnees and other food-insecure populations: In collaboration with the Government, and UNHCR and other partners, WFP continued to support repatriation of Burundian refugees from Tanzania. WFP provided 176 mt of food assistance to 3,770 Burundian returnees who came back in Burundi September and October. They received a hot meal in transit centers as well as a three-month repatriation package consisting of beans, maize meal, vegetable oil and salt.
To meet the immediate food needs of the food insecure populations, WFP provided 260 mt of food to 10,185 vulnerable food-insecure people in Ngozi in October coinciding with the start of the lean season.

Assistance to refugees: 48,743 Congolese refugees hosted in five camps in Burundi received in-kind food assistance. WFP provided them with 1,315 mt of beans, rice, maize meal, vegetable oil, and salt.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.