WFP Burundi Country Brief, September-October 2019

In Numbers

4,642 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 587,403 cash transferred under food assistance for assets

USD 11.8 m six months (Nov. 2019- April 2020) net funding requirements 805,793 people assisted in September and October 2019

Operational Updates

Resilience building: WFP continued the implementation of asset creation activities in three communes in Gitega and Karusi provinces which were selected based on the seasonal livelihoods programming and the level of food and nutrition security. The project aims to build the resilience of the targeted communities and improve their nutrition. The six-month project started in June and focuses on asset creation activities at the household and community levels. At the household level, activities include the establishment of kitchen gardens, household composters, improved toilets and handwashing stations. While at the community level, they comprise feeder road rehabilitation, watersheds management for erosion control and afforestation. Through this project, 8,250 participants (approximately 41,200 beneficiaries) received US$ 587,403 in September and October 2019.

Nutrition: Prevention of chronic malnutrition activities implemented in Kirundo reached approximately 33,300 children aged 6-23 months and 33,000 pregnant and nursing women with 516 mt of specialized nutritious food. WFP also continued to support the treatment of malnutrition interventions in Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi and Rutana where approximately 11,750 moderately malnourished children were reached. Due to funding constraints, WFP suspended MAM treatment for pregnant and nursing women. Additional funding recently received from USAID/FFP should allow the resumption of distributions in January 2020.

Assistance to returnees and other food-insecure populations: In collaboration with the Government, and UNHCR and other partners, WFP continued to support repatriation of Burundian refugees from Tanzania. WFP provided 176 mt of food assistance to 3,770 Burundian returnees who came back in Burundi September and October. They received a hot meal in transit centers as well as a three-month repatriation package consisting of beans, maize meal, vegetable oil and salt.

To meet the immediate food needs of the food insecure populations, WFP provided 260 mt of food to 10,185 vulnerable food-insecure people in Ngozi in October coinciding with the start of the lean season.

Assistance to refugees: 48,743 Congolese refugees hosted in five camps in Burundi received in-kind food assistance. WFP provided them with 1,315 mt of beans, rice, maize meal, vegetable oil, and salt.