WFP Burundi Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

630 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1,688,553 cash-based transfer under assistance to refugees, returnees, people affected by the rising waters of Lake Tanganyika and under resiliencebuilding activities

USD 10.7 m net funding requirements for the next six months (October 2021 - March 2022)

213,496 people assisted in September 2021

Operational Updates

Assistance to refugees: WFP provided food and nutritional assistance to 51,042 refugees (22,458 males, 28,584 females, 13,781 children aged 0-59 months and 2,042 people aged over 60 years) with the distribution of 295 mt of in-kind food and USD 348,563 in cash-based transfers (CBT). In-kind food consisted of a full ration of pulses, vegetable oil and salt, and a partial ration of pulses (80 gr/pers instead of 120 gr). The CBT was distributed to enable beneficiaries to purchase cereals, which is lacking in the food basket, due to unavailability.

Assistance to returnees: WFP provided food and nutritional assistance to 3,786 Burundian returnees (1,855 males or 49 percent and 1,931 females or 51 percent ), distributing 132 mt of in-kind food and USD 117,297 through CBT. The in-kind assistance consisted of hot meals provided at transit centres, and a three-month return package consisting of cereals and vegetable oil. The CBT was provided to allow returnees to buy beans and salt, not provided in the food basket.

Assistance to IDPs affected by the rising waters of Lake Tanganyika: A total of 24,485 internally displaced people (IDPs) in Bujumbura, Makamba and Rumonge Provinces received CBTs amounting to USD 993,635, to help them purchase food to meet their daily food needs for a month.

Resilience: In September, WFP initiated the third phase of its Germany’s BMZ (Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development) funded resilience-building activities in Gitega and Karusi. Due to the COVID-19, this phase marjorly focuses on household-specific activities, the creation of regulated community asset, and capacity strengthening of technical staff from WFP, the Government and partner. In collaboration with the cooperation partner World Vision, WFP supported beneficiary households to develop their specific development plans, including the identification of assets to be created, and an income-generating activity to be implemented. The project targets 5,127 households who had achieved good results in the second phase. In September, these participants (25,635 beneficiaries) received USD 229,058 through CBT. The cash distribution was coupled with sensitization messages to provide the tools for the households to make decision making on nutritious diets and micro investments, including within the village savings and loan associations that influence local economies.

Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM): In September, MAM treatment activities benefitted 7,665 moderately malnourished pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) and 9,375 children aged 6-59 months who received 130 mt of specialized nutritious foods in Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi, and Rutana Provinces. Distributions were coupled with social behaviour change communication (SBCC) implemented by health community workers and targeting the PLWGs, and guardians present at the health centers for distributions.

Stunting prevention: WFP provided 44 mt of specialized nutritious food to 42,965 children age 6-23 months in Kirundo Province. Activities included a strong SBCC component targeting the community in general.

School Feeding Programme: The programme assisted 48,543 school children with 29 mt of food (including 18 mt of milk) in Ngozi and Kirundo Provinces. So far, few schoolchildren were reached due to reopening of schools in mid-September and the unavailability of some food commodities.

Japan contributes to school feeding: On 10 September, the Ambassador of Japan to Burundi and the Representative and Director of WFP in Burundi signed an agreement for a 350 million YEN (about USD 3.18 million) donation from Japan to support 35,000 students as part of the school feeding programme. This contribution from the Government of Japan will allow these school children to benefit from a meal per day in the provinces of Kirundo, Muyinga and Ngozi affected by substantial food insecurity.

Russia contributes to school feeding: Russia donated 1,484 mt of wheat flour equivalent to USD 2 million. This contribution is crucial for the continuation of the school feeding programme in Burundi. The first consignment of 299 mt arrived in Burundi on 6 September and the commodities will be distributed in October.