WFP Burundi Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

1,895 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 392,296 cash based transferred under food assistance for refugees and resilience-building activities

US$ 13.2 m net funding requirements for the next three months (October-December 2020)

564,370 people assisted in September 2020

Operational Updates

• Assistance to refugees: In September, WFP reached 49,064 refugees (of which 21,569 males, 27,495 females, 13,462 children 0-59 months and 1,948 people aged over 60 years) with 752 mt of in-kind food and US$ 124,555 for fresh food to diversify the ration. All the fresh food is purchased from the local markets.

• Assistance to returnees: WFP provided 343 mt of food assistance to 7,255 returnees (3,592 males and 3,663 females) from Tanzania and Rwanda. The assistance consisted of cooked rations of maize meal and beans provided at transit centers, and a three-month return package consisting of maize, beans, vegetable oil and salt to help returnees reintegrate their communities.

• WFP is preparing to shift from in-kind food provision to cashbased transfers (CBT) for assistance to returnees, starting November 2020. This has been informed by a protection assessment that was conducted jointly with UNHCR. The introduction of CBT will support to mitigate protection concerns related to in-kind food provisions, such as the transportation of heavy bags of food on long distances and the obligation to share the ration with host communities once in food-insecure zones of origins. Due to sharing, the returnees continue to be more vulnerable and food insecure as they lack any other source of subsistence. Each returnee will receive the equivalent of US$0.5 in local currency, per day and for three months instead of the usual 3-month in-kind food package.

• Nutrition: Treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) activities reached 7,336 moderately malnourished pregnant and nursing women, as well as 10,136 children aged 6-59 months, through the provision of 111 mt of specialized nutritious foods.

• Stunting prevention resumed in Kirundo province after a twomonth (July-August) interruption, coinciding with the harvest period when the intervention is not necessary thanks to availability of food. In September, WFP provided 132 mt of specialized nutritious food to 45,351 children age 6-23 months and 1,392 pregnant and lactating women.

• To tackle micronutrient deficiencies, WFP distributed 0.6 mt of Micronutrient Powders (MNPs) to 42,281 children aged 6-23 months in Bubanza and Bujumbura provinces.

• School Feeding: As soon as the schools opened in September, WFP started the distribution of school meals to assisted schoolchildren. Thus, 454 mt of food were distributed to 271,060 school children. In addition, 102 mt of milk were also distributed to 103,805 school children in Gitega and Ngozi provinces.

• School Connect: WFP is intensifying the training on the School Connect interface for the schools’ staff, in preparation of the scale-up of the platform to all assisted schools. By the end of the month, WFP has reached 42 school staff (27 men and 15 women) in 14 schools. WFP plans to complete these trainings by the end of the year.

School Connect is a web-based application that enables schools to track attendance and enrolment of all school children, monitor the level of food stock, and produce reports on food consumption. The platform helps to generate in real-time the needed information available online and accessible from anywhere.