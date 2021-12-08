WFP Burundi Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

1,306 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 469,730 cash transferred under assistance to refugees and resilience-building activities

USD 11.5 m net funding requirements for the next six months (November 2021 - April 2022)

651,145 people assisted in October 2021

Operational Updates

• Assistance to refugees: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 51,444 refugees (22,635 males, 28,809 females, 13,890 children aged 0-59 months and 2,058 people aged over 60 years) through the distribution of 232 mt of in-kind food and USD 337,995 in cash-based transfers (CBT). In-kind food consisted of a full ration of pulses, vegetable oil and iodized salt.

The CBT was distributed to enable beneficiaries to purchase cereals, which are lacking in the food basket, due to unavailability.

• Assistance to returnees: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 2,696 Burundian returnees (1,321 males or 49 percent and 1,375 females or 51 percent ), distributing 127 mt of in-kind food. The assistance consisted of hot meals provided at transit centres, and a three-month return package consisting of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and iodized salt

• Resilience: Under the joint FAO/UNICEF/UNFPA/WFP Community Resilience-Building project implemented in Bubanza, Ruyigi and Cankuzo Provinces, WFP provided CBT entitlements amounting USD 131,735 to 5,911 farmer households (29,555 people). The cash distributed prevents the consumption of seeds for farming purposes provided by FAO to stimulate production for season A to address food availability gaps.

• Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM): In October, MAM treatment activities benefitted to 7,496 moderately malnourished pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) and 9,078 children aged 6-59 months who received 125 mt of specialized nutritious foods in Cankuzo, Kirundo,

Ngozi, and Rutana Provinces. Distributions were coupled with social behaviour change communication (SBCC) implemented by health community workers and targeting the PLWGs, and guardians present at the health centers.

• Stunting prevention: WFP provided 181 mt of specialized nutritious food to 16,803 PLWGs and 42,963 children aged 6-23 months in Kirundo Province. Activities included a strong SBCC component targeting the community in general.

• School Feeding Programme: The programme assisted 491,110 school children with 641 mt of food (including 114 mt of milk) in Ngozi, Muyinga, Kirundo and Gitega Provinces. Fewer schoolchildren than planned were reached due to unavailability of maize meal caused by milling issues: only one miller is currently being contracted by WFP; two others were suspended due to food safety issues.

• Do No Harm analysis: As part of the "Prevention of Malnutrition and strengthening of Resilience” project funded by KfW, WFP and UNICEF collaborated, as implementing partners, to produce a Do No Harm analysis to ensure the assistance does not unintention