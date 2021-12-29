WFP Burundi Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

2,805 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 400,436 cash transferred under assistance to IDPs and resilience-building activities

USD 14.2 m net funding requirements for the next six months (December 2021 - May 2022)

817,767 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

Assistance to refugees: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 52,300 refugees (23,012 males, 29,288 females, 14,121 children aged 0-59 months and 2,092 people aged over 60 years) with the distribution of 795 mt of in-kind food consisting of a full ration of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and iodized salt.

Assistance to returnees: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 2,910 Burundian returnees (1,426 males or 49 percent and 1,484 females or 51 percent ), distributing 158 mt of in-kind food. The assistance consisted of hot meals provided at transit centres, and a three-month return package consisting of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and iodized salt.

Assistance to IDPs: WFP provided cash-based transfers (CBT) valued at USD 172,333 to 15,500 Internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Mutimbuzi districts. They were displaced due to the rising waters of Lake Tanganyika.

Assistance to food-insecure households: WFP provided 108 mt of food to 7,040 people affected by hailstorms in Ngozi Province. In addition, 3,600 most food-insecure people in Bubanza, Cankuzo and Ruyigi provinces received from WFP 72 mt of food.

Resilience: Under the Resilience-Building project implemented in Gitega and Karusi provinces, WFP provided CBT entitlements amounting to USD 228,103 to 5,129 farming households (25,645 people) participants of whom 2,601 women.

Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM): In October, a total of 7,225 moderately malnourished pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) and 9,218 children aged 6-59 months received 126 mt of specialized nutritious foods in Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi, and Rutana provinces under MAM treatment. Due to the shortage of Plumpy Sup, malnourished children were given SuperCereal Plus (CSB++). Distributions were coupled with social behaviour change communication (SBCC) implemented by health community workers and targeting the PLWGs, and guardians present at the health centers for distributions.

Stunting prevention: WFP provided 144 mt of specialized nutritious food to 16,620 PLWGs and 42,543 children aged 6-23 months in Kirundo Province. Activities included a strong SBCC component targeting the community in general. Several channels were used to deliver key messages on feeding and care practices including radios, community platforms such as the community-based peer mother support groups or care groups and “Ecoles de Maris” ('Schools for Husbands').

School Feeding Programme: The programme assisted 635,166 school children with 1,402 mt of food (including 101 mt of milk).

Project site visit by Ambassador of Russia to Burundi: On 25 November, the Ambassador of Russia to Burundi visited Bugendana I, a school assisted under the school feeding programme in Gitega Province in the centre of Burundi. The Ambassador wanted to witness the distribution of cooked wheat flour recently donated to Burundi by the Russian Government to support the school feeding programme. The Russian Ambassador was accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Minister of Education, the First Lady of Burundi and WFP-Burundi Deputy Country Director. The Ambassador commended the good relations between Russia and Burundi and expressed the wish that this contribution could contribute to the development of the socioeconomic potential of Burundi.