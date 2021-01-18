WFP Burundi Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

3,167 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 400,692 cash based transferred under resiliencebuilding activities

USD 20.3 m net funding requirements for the next six months (December 2020-May 2021)

586,200 people assisted in November 2020

Operational Updates

Assistance to refugees

WFP reached 49,299 refugees (21,692 males, 27,607 females, 13,311 children aged 0-59 months and 1,972 people aged over 60 years) with 755 mt of in-kind food. Out of this assistance, approximately 1 mt of food was provided to 150 asylum seekers in Cishemere transit centre. The food basket is comprised of cereals, pulses and vegetable oil. In addition to in-kind food assistance, in-camps refugees received approximately USD 2.6 per person per month, to buy fresh food to diversify their diet.

Assistance to returnees

WFP distributed 375 mt of food to 7,870 refugees (3,857 males and 4,013 females) returning to their home country:

Tanzania, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. The assistance consisted of cooked rations provided at transit centres, and a three-month return package consisting of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and salt to help returnees reintegrate into their communities.

Food assistance to vulnerable food-insecure populations

In order to mitigate the effects of the October-December lean season, WFP started food distributions in favour of vulnerable people in food insecure areas: 821 mt of food were distributed to 73,810 beneficiaries (36,167 males and 37,643 females) in Ngozi and Ruyigi Provinces. WFP is planning to reach 154,000 beneficiaries in the provinces of Bubanza, Cibitoke, Rumonge, Ngozi and Cankuzo by the end of December 2020.

Treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM)

In November, WFP distributed 120 mt of specialized nutritious food items to 8,292 moderately malnourished pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW) and 11,552 children aged 6-59 months.

Stunting prevention activities

In November, in Kirundo Province, WFP distributed a total of 109 mt of SuperCereal Plus to 32,968 pregnant and lactating women and girls, and 56 mt of specialized nutritious food (plumpy doz) to 42,704 children aged 6-23 with). To tackle micronutrient deficiencies, WFP provided 1 mt of Micronutrient Powders (MNPs) to 27,936 children aged 6-23 months in Bubanza and Bujumbura Provinces.