WFP Burundi Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

4,524 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 610,197 cash transferred under food assistance for assets

USD 13.7 m six months (Dec. 2019- May 2020) net funding requirements

812,135 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

General food distributions to vulnerable food insecure people: Was implemented in Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi, and Ruyigi provinces during November, targeting the most vulnerable and food-insecure people. WFP successfully distributed 1,702 mt of unconditional in-kind food to 73,293 people.

Assistance to refugees: The recent upsurge of insecurity in eastern DRC has caused the monthly influx of Congolese refugees in Burundi to double between October and November. In November, WFP provided for 51,414 Congolese refugees, hosted in five camps in Burundi, with 759 mt of in-kind food assistance.

WFP and the humanitarian community continue to monitor the situation in order to appropriately respond to any new developments.

Resilience building: Asset creation activities which started in June 2019 continued in Gitega and Karusi provinces. The activities implemented aim to build the resilience of targeted communities and improve their livelihoods. At household level, activities include the establishment of kitchen gardens, household composters, improved toilets, and handwashing stations; at the community level, they comprise of feeder road rehabilitation and, watersheds management for erosion control and afforestation.

Through this project, 8,559 participants received USD610,197 (benefiting their family members estimated at approximately 42,795) in November 2019. Since the launch of the project in June, approximately USD1.2 million has been transferred to participants to the project. The project also offers participants an opportunity to have access to small credits through their participation in village savings and loans associations (VSLAs). In total, 343 VSLAS have been set up in both provinces to which all the participants to the project are members.

Nutrition: WFP reached 33,155 children aged 6-23 months and 32,710 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) with 258 mt of specialized nutritious food (SuperCereal for PLW, and Plumpy doz for children) in Kirundo province, through nutrition activities aimed at preventing chronic malnutrition. Through the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) activities, an additional 10,511 moderately malnourished PLW and children 6-59 months in Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi, and Rutana were reached with 32 mt of nutritious food (SuperCereal for PLW, and Plumpy sup for children).

School feeding: The provision of school meals to WFP assisted schools continues in seven provinces in November. In total, 568,257 school children in 702 schools were reached with 1,773 mt of food. Out of these, 127 mt of milk were distributed to school children in Gitega and Ngozi as per the plan. Due to lack of funding, WFP could not reach all the intended schools (820 schools).

Launch of the milk value chain revitalization project: On 29 November, WFP in cooperation with the Government of Burundi and the Embassy of France launched a project aimed at revitalizing the milk value chain in Gitega province. WFP will strengthen the capacities of the smallholder farmers to improve milk collection, storage and transport conditions, and will purchase the milk to be distributed to the school children in food-insecure areas in order to improve their nutritional status. The project, funded by France, targets 18,500 beneficiaries: 13,500 school children and 5,000 smallholder farmers. School feeding: The provision of school meals to WFPassisted schools continues in seven provinces in November. In total, 568,257 school children in 702 schools were reached with 1,773 mt of food. Out of these, 127 mt of milk were distributed to school children in Gitega and Ngozi as per the plan. Due to lack of funding, WFP could not reach all the intended schools (820 schools).

