WFP Burundi Country Brief, November 2018

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP continued the implementation of activities planned under the Interim Country Strategic Plan 2018-2020. Over 44,000 refugees hosted in four camps received in-kind food. Cash disbursements for fresh food could not be distributed as the process of contracting a new financial service provider was ongoing. Around 3,900 returnees were assisted with cooked meals in transit centers in Ngozi, Ruyigi, and Bujumbura, and a three-month ration upon departure to their zones of origin. Another 100,000 vulnerable food-insecure people identified by the July 2018 Integrated food security Phase Classification (IPC) received lifesaving food in Kirundo, Muyinga, Cankuzo, Makamba and Rumonge.

Over 600,000 school going children in targeted food insecure areas of the country (Cibitoke, Bubanza, Bujumbura, Muyinga, Ngozi, Kirundo and Gitega) were assisted with hot meals in school. Activities for the prevention of stunting continued in Gitega where approximately 14,000 children aged 6-23 months received ready-to-use supplementary food (RUSF), and 9,000 pregnant and nursing women were given cereals, sugar and oil.

• WFP continued to support treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) programme in in Ngozi, Kirundo, Cankuzo and Rutana. Approximately 14,000 moderately malnourished children aged 6-59 months received RUSF while 7,000 pregnant and nursing women received fortified blended foods. Approximately 16,400 people participating in a resilience building programme through assets creation and livelihoods activities in Gitega province received cash disbursements of USD 393,000 to cater for their families’ food needs.

• 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP): Preliminary data of the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) estimate that 1.7 million people are food insecure and in need of humanitarian assistance. These include people in stressed (IPC 3) and crisis (IPC 4) phase (July 2018 IPC), and 116,000 Burundian refugees expected to return to their country in 2019 (UNHCR data). Out of these, the food security and livelihoods sector of the HRP will target 500,000 people based on the food security situation and 2019 outlook.