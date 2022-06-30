WFP Burundi Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

1,469 mt of food assistance distributed USD 337,695 cash transferred under assistance to refugees

USD 11.83 million net funding requirements for the next six months (June - November 2022)

741,451 people assisted in May 2022

Operational Updates

• Assistance to refugees: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 54,688 refugees (24,063 males, 30,625 females, 14,766 children aged 0-59 months and 2,188 people aged over 60 years) with 303 mt of in-kind food and USD 337,695 cash-based transfers (CBT).

• Assistance to returnees: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 2,136 Burundian returnees (1,047 males or 49 percent and 1,089 females or 51 percent), distributing 51 mt of in-kind food. The assistance consisted of hot meals provided at transit centres, and a three-month return package consisting of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and iodized salt.

• Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM): In May 2022, MAM treatment activities benefitted 7,745 moderately malnourished pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) and 9,013 children aged 6-59 months who received 95 mt of specialized nutritious foods in Cankuzo, Kirundo,

Ngozi, and Rutana provinces. Distributions were coupled with social behaviour change communication (SBCC) implemented by health community workers and targeting the PLWGs, and guardians of children 6-59 months present at the health centers for distributions.

• Stunting prevention: WFP provided 18 mt of specialized nutritious food to 11,600 children age 6-23 months in Kirundo Province. Activities included a strong SBCC component.

• School Feeding Programme: The programme assisted 656,269 school children with 1,002 mt of food (including 127 mt of milk).

• One UN press conference: On 25 May, within the framework of the One UN communication strategy, WFP led a press conference around the theme “Improving food security and nutrition in Burundi “. Other agencies including Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO),

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD),

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) took part to the press conference. It focused on WFP’s “changing lives” operations and particularly, the role WFP is playing in the development of food systems in Burundi.