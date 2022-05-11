WFP Burundi Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

1,330 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 392,478 cash transferred under assistance to refugees

USD 14.72 m net funding requirements for the next six months (April - September 2022)

378,465 people assisted in March 2022

Operational Updates

Assistance to refugees: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 54,291 refugees (23,888 males, 30,403 females, 14,668 children aged 0-59 months and 2,173 people aged over 60 years) with the distribution of 249 mt of in-kind food and USD 392,478 in cash-based transfers (CBT). In-kind food consisted of pulses and vegetable oil.

Assistance to returnees: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 1,304 Burundian returnees (639 males or 49 percent and 665 females or 51 percent), distributing 68 mt of in-kind food.

The assistance consisted of hot meals provided at transit centres, and a three-month return package consisting of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and iodized salt.

Assistance to drought-affected people: 40,000 food-insecure people affected by drought received 612 mt of food assistance in Kirundo province.

Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM): In March 2022, MAM treatment activities benefitted 7,579 moderately malnourished pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) and 8,337 children aged 6-59 months who received 96 mt of specialized nutritious foods in Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi, and Rutana provinces. Distributions were coupled with social behaviour change communication (SBCC) implemented by health community workers and targeting the PLWGs, and guardians of children 6-59 months present at the health centers for distributions.

Stunting prevention: WFP provided 17 mt of specialized nutritious food to 11,203 children age 6-23 months in Kirundo Province. Activities included a strong social and behaviour change communication component.

School Feeding Programme: The programme assisted 255,751 school children with 288 mt of food (including 1 mt of milk). WFP assisted only 37 percent of the targeted children due to shortage of cereals supply. (see explanation under “challenges”).

Endorsement of the new ICSP 2022-2024: On 1st of March 2022, the WFP Executive Board endorsed the new Burundi Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP) 2022-2024 during its first regular session held on 28 February and 1 March 2022. The new ICSP is aligned to the Government’s National Development Plan (NDP 2018-2027). The major strategic shift of the ICSP will consist in the adoption of a Food Systems approach to address food insecurity and malnutrition and improve the resilience of vulnerable people to increasingly frequent climate shocks, while retaining a strong capacity to prevent and respond to emergencies.