WFP Burundi Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

2,499 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 820,334 cash transferred under food assistance to people affected by the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 and assets creation activities

USD 8.5 m net funding requirements for the next six months (April-September 2021)

597,583 people assisted in March 2021

Operational Updates

Assistance to refugees

WFP provided in-kind food assistance to 50,344 refugees (22,151 males, 28,193 females, 13,593 children aged 0-59 months and 2,014 people aged over 60 years), distributing a toal of 638 mt of food, consisted of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and salt.

Assistance to returnees

WFP assisted 9,590 Burundi returnees (4,699 males and 4,891 females) coming back from neighbouring countries with 452 mt of food. The assistance consisted of hot meals provided at transit centres, and a three-month return package consisting of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and salt to facilitate their reintegration in their communities.

Food assistance to people affected by the socio-economic impact of COVID-19

Following transborder movements restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, informal transborder businesses were disrupted, which deprived people living in border areas of essential livelihoods. WFP started assisting such categories of vulnerable populations: in March, 46,455 people (22,763 males and 23,692 females) in Rumonge Province bordering Tanzania (south-east) and Bubanza Province bordering DRC (west) received a total of 177 mt of food. Each household also received a cash entitlement (BIF 80,000, equivalent to USD 41.3) to purchase cereals, not provided in WFP’s food basket. In total, 9,081 households received BIF 726,480,000 equivalent to USD 374,747.

Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM)

Through MAM treatment activities, WFP assisted 7,923 moderately malnourished pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) and 9,858 children aged 6-59 months with 120 mt of specialized nutritious food items in Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi, and Rutana Provinces. Distributions were coupled with sensitization on social behaviour change communication (SBCC), implemented by Health Community Workers.

Prevention of chronic malnutrition

Stunting prevention activities resumed in March in Kirundo Province and 44,562 children aged 6-23 months received 49 mt of specialized nutritious food items. Activities included a strong SBCC component.

Assets creation and livelihoods

Under the joint FAO/UNICEF/UNFPA/WFP Community ResilienceBuilding project implemented in Bubanza, Ruyigi and Cankuzo provinces, WFP provided cash-based transfers (CBT) entitlements to 49,080 people for their participation in assets creation activities, such as rehabilitation of agricultural tracks and erosion control activities.

School feeding

379,771 school children benefited from the school feeding activities, and a total of 1,063 mt of food items (including 234 mt of milk) in the provinces of Bubanza, Cibitoke, Bujumbura, Muyinga, Gitega, Ngozi and Kirundo, was distributed to schools. In Kirundo and Muyinga, WFP distributed fish instead of beans, thanks to the Japanese Government.

Forecast-based Financing (FbF)

FbF is an innovative mechanism whereby early preparedness and community level actions are pre-planned based on credible forecasts, and implemented before the disaster strikes. Anticipatory actions were choosen in the two highly flood-prone areas of Bujumbura City and Bujumbura Province by the Disaster risk reduction community committees-DRRCC, thanks to the facilitation o fWFP and the Burundian Red Cross (BRC) experts. The focus remains on the potential benefit of the identified anticipatory actions in terms of avoiding losses (furnitures, goods, houses) and protecting household livelihoods