WFP Burundi Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

1,126 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 39.6 m net funding requirements for the next six months (July-December 2020)

498,278 people assisted in June 2020

Operational Updates

Assistance to Internally Displaced persons (IDPs): The April-May 2020 floods affected over 50,000 people, of these, approximately 27,972 people were displaced. In June, WFP assisted 4,546 Burundian households, representing 22,730 people affected by the floods in the Gatumba and Bujumbura areas. WFP provided 527 metric tons (mt) of food, which ensured households’ meet their immediate food needs.

Nutrition: 5,838 moderately malnourished pregnant and nursing women and 8,682 children aged 6-59 months received 71 mt of specialized nutritious foods in four provinces (Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi, Rutana) as part of the treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). To combat micronutrient deficiencies, WFP distributed 1.3 mt of Micronutrient Powders (MNPs) to 43,320 children aged 6-23 months in Bubanza and Bujumbura provinces.

School Feeding: The school feeding programme continued to face funding challenges. In June, out 570,000 targeted, WFP reached 324,356 school going children in 97 schools in Muyinga and Kirundo provinces in north Burundi with 352 mt of food. In Gitega and Ngozi provinces, the programme reached 93,352 school going children with 175 mt of milk for seven days. As the schools close at the end of June for summer vacation,

WFP continues to mobilize funds and organize available resources to minimize the impact of shortfalls for the next school year, starting in September.

Food prices: The mid-June Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAM) market price monitoring show a significant increase in food stocks with a subsequent decrease in Burundi's main staples' prices. During the two first weeks of June, the proportion of markets with over five tons of food stock increased by 27 percent for beans, 39 percent for maize, and 15 percent for rice. The prices of beans decreased by eight percent, while that of other food commodities varied to a four percent decrease. Markets with low food stocks are in the western provinces of Bujumbura, Bubanza, and Cibitoke, which were most affected by the recent torrential rains. The restrictions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 have disrupted cross border regional trades and reduced food imports into the country resulting in low supply of food commodities, and increased food prices. This is likely to worsen the food security situation, especially in border areas.

Monitoring and Evaluation: In mid-June, WFP, in collaboration with UNHCR conducted Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) in refugee camps to assess refugees' food security and the outcome of the assistance provided to them in May. Due to the COVID-19, post distribution monitoring was conducted remotely using mobile phones. Provisional results show a slight increase (by 1.5 percent) of the proportion of households with acceptable food consumption score since December 2019. The PDM full results will be published early in mid-July.

COVID-19’s impact on food security: On 30 June, Burundi's newly appointed President announced a mass COVID-19 testing campaign set to start early in July and expressed support for preventive measures, including subsidizing soap and water prices. As cases continue to rise, the pandemic is negatively impacting the country's already fragile food security situation. Prevention and protection measures against COVID19 have disrupted cross-border markets with Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and decreased formal and informal imports.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian community is working to support the population in response to the crisis.

Humanitarian flight: Since 17 June, Burundi, the WFP Global Air service has facilitated humanitarian flights in and out of Burundi, allowing transportation of humanitarian staff amidst COVID-19 pandemic. As of 30 June, around 100 inbound and outbound passengers travelled with these flights scheduled which are scheduled every week.

Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Pitch competition: WFP is organizing a national-level SUN pitch competition that will bring together local private sector actors, leveraging the SUN Business network supported by WFP and the local Government. The competition aims at accelerating Burundi's' nutrition-sensitive small and medium enterprises, provide technical assistance, and, create and connecting them to investment opportunities. The competition is planned for August.