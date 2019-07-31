31 Jul 2019

WFP Burundi Country Brief, June 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (270.31 KB)

In Numbers

2,123 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 14.3 m for six months (July-December 2019) net funding requirements
668,100 people assisted in June 2019

Operational Updates

• Voluntary repatriation: In June, WFP provided food assistance to approximately 3,900 Burundian refugees who returned from Tanzania. A total of 129 mt of food consisting of a cooked meal, and a three-month return food package was provided upon their arrival in transit centers and upon their departure to their zones of origin, respectively. The three-month food package helps the returnees reintegrate into their communities.

• Assistance to refugees: WFP provided 670 mt of food assistance to 44,000 Congolese refugees hosted in five camps in Burundi. WFP Cash-based transfers remained suspended due to funding constraints.

• Under treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, approximately 12,000 moderately acute malnourished children aged 6-59 months and 8,200 pregnant and nursing women in Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi and Rutana provinces received 111 mt of specialized nutritious food to help restore their nutritional status.

• The school feeding programme reached over 600,000 schoolchildren in targeted food-insecure areas of the country (Cibitoke, Bubanza, Bujumbura, Muyinga, Ngozi, Kirundo and Gitega), with 1,222 mt of nutritious hot meals served at school during school days.

• Food fortification: In collaboration with BSAF (a German chemical company), WFP organized a strategic food fortification workshop in Bujumbura aiming to strengthen the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Business Network and increase awareness on Quality Control and Quality Assurance in food fortification.

• CBT simulation: WFP together with the Red Cross movement partners and the Burundi Red-Cross are preparing a large-scale simulation exercise to test procedures for cash-based transfers programming in an emergency context. The main objective of the simulation is to test the feasibility of introducing cash transfers within 72 hours of an emergency and get familiar with developing a whole cash project cycle in a crisis situation. The five-day simulation is planned to start on 15 July 2019 in Nothern Muyinga province. This simulation exercise is implemented within the framework of the capacity strengthening initiative for the Burundi Red Cross Society (BRC).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.