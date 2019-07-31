WFP Burundi Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

2,123 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 14.3 m for six months (July-December 2019) net funding requirements

668,100 people assisted in June 2019

Operational Updates

• Voluntary repatriation: In June, WFP provided food assistance to approximately 3,900 Burundian refugees who returned from Tanzania. A total of 129 mt of food consisting of a cooked meal, and a three-month return food package was provided upon their arrival in transit centers and upon their departure to their zones of origin, respectively. The three-month food package helps the returnees reintegrate into their communities.

• Assistance to refugees: WFP provided 670 mt of food assistance to 44,000 Congolese refugees hosted in five camps in Burundi. WFP Cash-based transfers remained suspended due to funding constraints.

• Under treatment of moderate acute malnutrition, approximately 12,000 moderately acute malnourished children aged 6-59 months and 8,200 pregnant and nursing women in Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi and Rutana provinces received 111 mt of specialized nutritious food to help restore their nutritional status.

• The school feeding programme reached over 600,000 schoolchildren in targeted food-insecure areas of the country (Cibitoke, Bubanza, Bujumbura, Muyinga, Ngozi, Kirundo and Gitega), with 1,222 mt of nutritious hot meals served at school during school days.

• Food fortification: In collaboration with BSAF (a German chemical company), WFP organized a strategic food fortification workshop in Bujumbura aiming to strengthen the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Business Network and increase awareness on Quality Control and Quality Assurance in food fortification.

• CBT simulation: WFP together with the Red Cross movement partners and the Burundi Red-Cross are preparing a large-scale simulation exercise to test procedures for cash-based transfers programming in an emergency context. The main objective of the simulation is to test the feasibility of introducing cash transfers within 72 hours of an emergency and get familiar with developing a whole cash project cycle in a crisis situation. The five-day simulation is planned to start on 15 July 2019 in Nothern Muyinga province. This simulation exercise is implemented within the framework of the capacity strengthening initiative for the Burundi Red Cross Society (BRC).