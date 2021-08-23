WFP Burundi Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

1,083 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 707,727 cash transferred under assistance to returnees, vulnerable people affected by the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 and resilience-building activities

USD 13.2 m net funding requirements for the next six months (July - December 2021)

186,708 people assisted in July 2021

Operational Updates

Assistance to refugees

WFP provided food assistance to 51,069 refugees (22,470 males, 28,599 females, 13,789 children aged 0-59 months and 2,043 people aged over 60 years) through the distribution of cash-based transfers (CBT) and 608 mt of in-kind food. The food distributed consisted of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and salt.

Assistance to returnees

WFP provided 148.5 mt of in-kind food and USD 148,358 through cash-based transfer (CBT) to 8,244 Burundi returnees (4,040 males or 49 percent and 4,204 females or 51 percent).

The assistance consisted of hot meals provided at transit centres, and a three-month return package consisting of cereals and vegetable oil. Returnees also benefited from CBT, and a total of USD 256,711 was transferred to allow them to buy beans and salt, not present in the food basket. The return package facilitated the reintegration of the returnees into their communities.

Food assistance to people affected by the socio-economic impact of COVID-19

In July, 133,058 people (66,668 males or 50.1percent and 66,390 females or 49.9 percent) in Cibitoke Province received a total of 174 mt of food consisting of cereals and vegetable oil. Each household also received a cash entitlement of BIF 80,000, (equivalent to USD 41.3) to purchase beans, not provided in WFP’s food basket. In total, USD 117,797 were transferred through CBT to beneficiaries.

Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM)

In Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi, and Rutana Provinces, WFP reached 15,205 moderately malnourished pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs), and 27,452 children aged 6-59 months with 134 mt of specialized nutritious foods through MAM treatment activities. Distributions were coupled with social behaviour change communication (SBCC) activities implemented by community workers.

Resilience building

Under the project Tubehoneza, WFP distributed USD 451,017 to 50,200 participants