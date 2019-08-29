29 Aug 2019

WFP Burundi Country Brief, July 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (251.49 KB)

In Numbers

1,319 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 0 transferred under assistance for refugees and food assistance for assets

USD 10.7 m six months (August 2019 – January 2020) net funding requirements

518,114 people assisted in June 2019

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP provided assistance to 2,265 Burundian returnees from Tanzania going back to their homes of origin. The assistance consisted of a cooked meal at the transit centers and 104 mt of food (threemonth ration) as part of a re-integration package. In addition, 44,700 Congolese refugees hosted in six camps received 681 mt of assorted food commodities.

• WFP continued to support treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) programme in the provinces of Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi and Rutana. Approximately 9,000 moderately acute malnourished children aged 6-59 months and 6,745 pregnant women and nursing mothers received 77 mt of specialized nutritious food in combination with Social Behavioral Change Communication activities to improve their nutritional status.

• Under the stunting prevention programme, 32,400 pregnant women and nursing mothers and children aged 6-23 months received 196 mt of specialized nutritious foods in Kirundo province. In addition, WFP supports community nutrition education where women teach other local women. Main topics include dietary diversity, exclusive breast feeding, hygiene practices and family planning. Through this approach, women exert social control among themselves to facilitate behaviour changes at the household level and to impact social and cultural norms in the longer term.

