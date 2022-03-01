WFP Burundi Country Brief, January 2022

Operational Updates

• Assistance to refugees: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 53,373 refugees (23,484 males, 29,889 females, 14,411 children aged 0-59 months and 2,135 people aged over 60 years) with the distribution of 421 mt of in-kind food and USD 235,746 in cash-based transfers (CBT). In-kind food consisted of a half ration of pulses and cereals and a full ration of vegetable oil. The CBT was distributed to enable beneficiaries to compensate the half ration of cereals and pulses and purchase iodized salt.

• Assistance to returnees: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 1,815 Burundian returnees (889 males or 49 percent and 926 females or 51 percent), distributing 86 mt of in-kind food. The assistance consisted of hot meals provided at transit centres, and a three-month return package consisting of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and iodized salt.

• Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM): In January 2022, MAM treatment activities benefitted 6,853 moderately malnourished pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) and 8,447 children aged 6-59 months who received 92 mt of specialized nutritious foods in Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi, and Rutana provinces. Distributions were coupled with social behaviour change communication (SBCC) implemented by health community workers and targeting the PLWGs, and guardians present at the health centers for distributions.

• School Feeding Programme: The programme assisted 112,020 school children with 58 mt of food (including 22 mt of milk). WFP assisted only 16 percent of the targeted children due to a pipeline break in cereals. Fortified maize flour was not available for distribution, due to the unavailability of the premix for fortification. As a lesson learned, it was recommended to proceed with the distribution of non-fortified maize meal, should such a case occur in the future.