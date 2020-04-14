WFP Burundi Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

2,854 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 6.6m six months net funding requirements, for the next six months (February -July 2020).

711,900 people assisted in January 2020

Operational Updates

Food assistance to victims of torrential rains: WFP provided emergency food assistance to victims of the December 2019 torrential rains and flooding .In January, over 7,400 people received 113 mt of food in Bujumbura.

Assistance to refugees: 51,650 Congolese refugees hosted in five camps and asylum seekers transiting through Cishemere transit camp in Burundi received 779 mt of in-kind food assistance. Nutrition: Under the prevention of chronic malnutrition programme implemented in Kirundo Province, WFP together with Government and partners reached over 32,100 children aged 6-23 months, and 30,300 pregnant and nursing women with 230mt of specialized nutritious foods. Additionally, over 8,900 moderately malnourished children aged 6-59 months in Cankuzo, Kirundo,

Ngozi, and Rutana Provinces were reached with 27mt tons of readyto-use supplementary food (RUSF) for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM). The MAM treatment activity for pregnant and nursing women remained suspended in January due to a shortage of Super Cereal Plus.

School feeding: WFP provided food assistance to approximately 581,400 school children in 701 schools. In total, 1,705 mt of food was distributed in assisted schools. The programme has expanded over the past 2 years with resources from donors and an investment of USD 2.4m by the Government in 2019. Some additional successes of the school feeding programme include (i) the establishment of a school feeding unit in the Ministry of Education as well as the development of the National School Feeding Policy in 2019; in partnership with the Rome Based Agencies (RBAs), WFP incorporated a daily milk ration in a number of schools through a private sector partnership with a local milk processor; and the school feeding programme purchases roughly 30 percent of commodities for use in the programme from local farmers through the Home grown School feeding model.

*Innovation Award: In 17 January, WFP-Burundi received the innovation award for the School Connect pilot project in Burundi. The Innovation showcases WFP’s bold ideas to end hunger. The School Connect is a digital solution that enables schools to track attendance and enrolment of school going children, monitor in real-time the level of food stock, and produce reports on food consumption. The solution will also be used to connect schools with local producers who can act as suppliers. The web-based solution is being tested in 20 schools in Burundi and based on its success, WFP will aim for a scale up to 820 schools in 2020.