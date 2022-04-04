WFP Burundi Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

515 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 575,060 cash-based transfers under assistance to refugees and resilience-building

USD 14.76 m net funding requirements for the next six months (March - August 2022)

331,343 people assisted in February 2022

Operational Updates

Assistance to refugees: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 52,732 refugees (23,202 males, 29,530 females, 14,238 children aged 0-59 months and 2,109 people aged over 60 years) with the distribution of 278 mt of in-kind food and USD 571,971 in cash-based transfers (CBT). In-kind food consisted of a half ration of pulses and 29 percent ration of cereals. The CBT was distributed to enable beneficiaries to compensate the reduced rations of cereals and pulses and purchase vegetable oil and iodized salt.

Assistance to returnees: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 1,830 Burundian returnees (897 males or 49 percent and 933 females or 51 percent), distributing 77 mt of inkind food. The assistance consisted of hot meals provided at transit centres, and a three-month return package consisting of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and iodized salt.

Resilience: Under the joint FAO/UNICEF/UNFPA/WFP Community Resilience-Building project implemented in Bubanza, Ruyigi and Cankuzo provinces, WFP provided CBT entitlements amounting USD 3,089 to 70 farming households (350 people) participants who had not received their entitlements during the December 2021 distribution due to beneficiary registration issues. They had participated in assets creation activities in November 2021.

Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM): In February 2022, MAM treatment activities benefitted 7,270 moderately malnourished pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) and 8,571 children aged 6-59 months who received 91 mt of specialized nutritious foods in Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi, and Rutana provinces. Distributions were coupled with social behaviour change communication (SBCC) implemented by health community workers and targeting the PLWGs, and guardians of children 6-59 months present at the health centers for distributions.

Project site visit by Ambassador of Germany to Burundi: On 16 February, the Ambassador of Germany to Burundi visited a resilience-building project site in Karusi Province. The Ambassador wanted to witness the results achieved by the Germany-funded resilience-building project in that province. With the same funding, a similar project was implemented in Gitega Province.

For a three-year period (2019-2021), resilience interventions directly covered over 41,000 households which designed/revised household plans that best suited their needs: more than 90 percent of the beneficiaries have established household vegetable gardens meeting technical standards; and each household regularly fertilizes its vegetable gardens and fields using compost it produces. These gardens have helped to improve household dietary diversity, micronutrient availability, and access to nutritious foods.