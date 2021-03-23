WFP Burundi Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

1,864 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 8.2 m net funding requirements for the next six months (March-August 2021)

451,924 people assisted in February 2021

Operational Updates

Assistance to refugees

WFP assisted 49,868 refugees (21,942 males, 27,926 females, 13,464 children aged 0-59 months and 1,995 people aged over 60 years) with 762 mt of in-kind food. Food assistance provided consisted of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and salt.

Assistance to returnees

WFP provided 352 mt of food to 7,428 Burundi returnees (3,640 males and 3,788 females) coming back from neighbouring countries. The assistance consisted of hot meals provided at the transit centres, and a three-month return package consisting of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and salt to facilitate their reintegration in their communities.

Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM)

The MAM treatment activities continued and 8,200 moderately malnourished pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) and 10,591 children aged 6-59 months received 121 mt of specialized nutritious food items in Kirundo, Ngozi, Ruyigi and Rutana Provinces. Distributions, carried out at health centers, were coupled with social behaviour change communication (SBCC) implemented by health providers.

School feeding

WFP provided a total of 629 mt of food (including 119 mt of milk) to 375,837 school children in the provinces of Bubanza, Cibitoke, Bujumbura, Muyinga, Gitega, Ngozi and Kirundo.

Rapid assessment in Kirundo Province:

A rapid assessment was conducted between 20 and 24 January by WFP and its partners in Kirundo Province, following a drought and excessive rains in some locations of the Province. The assessment brought out occurrences such as the loss of maize and beans harvests, population movements out of the Province, school dropouts, and increased malnutrition rates. In total, 36,780 households were affected, of whom 19,861 are in need of immediate humanitarian assistance, including food assistance, especially during the March-May lean season.