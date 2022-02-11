WFP Burundi Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

1,859 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1,397,282 cash transferred under assistance to refugees, IDPs and resilience-building activities

USD 14.2 m net funding requirements for the next six months (January - June 2022)

736,796 people assisted in December 2021

Operational Updates

• Assistance to refugees: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 51,410 refugees (22,620 males, 28,790 females, 13,881 children aged 0-59 months and 2,056 people aged over 60 years) with the distribution of 522 mt of in-kind food and USD 182,986 in cash-based transfers (CBT). In-kind food consisted of a full ration of pulses, vegetable oil and iodized salt and a half ration of cereals due to unavailability. The CBT was distributed to enable beneficiaries to compensate the half ration of cereals. The beneficiaries included asylum seekers whose influx suddenly increased during the last two weeks of December 2021 following new attacks by non-state armed actors in eastern DRC. They entered Burundi through two transit centers in the west and south Burundi. To address unforeseen sporadic arrivals, WFP prepositioned food in the Makombe transit center in the south.

• Assistance to returnees: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 1,376 Burundian returnees (674 males or 49 percent and 702 females or 51 percent), distributing 65 mt of in-kind food. The assistance consisted of hot meals provided at transit centres, and a three-month return package consisting of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and iodized salt.

• Assistance to IDPs: WFP provided CBT valued at USD 775,548 to 55,625 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the provinces of Bujumbura (Mutimbuzi district), Rumonge (Rumonge, Bugarama, Muhuta districts) and Makamba (Nyanza-Lac district). They were displaced following flooding and the rising waters of Lake Tanganyika.

• Assistance to food-insecure households: WFP provided 571 mt of food to 37,405 people affected by hailstorm in Ngozi Province.

• Resilience: Under the joint FAO/UNICEF/UNFPA/WFP Community Resilience-Building project implemented in Bubanza, Ruyigi and Cankuzo provinces, WFP provided CBT entitlements amounting USD 438,748 to 9,890 farming households (49,450 people) participants including 5,014 women. They received the cash for their participation in assets creation activities.

• Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM): In December, MAM treatment activities benefitted 7,262 moderately malnourished pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) and 9,273 children aged 6-59 months who received 126 mt of specialized nutritious foods in Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi, and Rutana provinces. Due to a shortage of Plumpy Sup, WFP continued to distribute SuperCereal Plus to malnourished children. Distributions were coupled with social behaviour change communication (SBCC) implemented by health community workers and targeting the pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs), and caregivers present at the health centers for distributions.

• Stunting prevention: WFP provided 104 mt of specialized nutritious food to 17,401 PLWGs and 16,431 children aged 6-23 months in Kirundo Province. Activities included a strong social and behavior change communication (SBCC) component targeting the community in general. Several channels were used to deliver key messages on feeding and care practices including radios, community platforms such the community-based peer mother support groups or care groups and “Ecoles des Maris” ('Schools for Husbands').

• School Feeding Programme: The programme assisted 491,163 school children with 471 mt of food (including 103 mt of milk). Due to a pipeline break in food commodities, fewer children than planned were reached in December 2021.