WFP Burundi Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

2,900 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 27.9 m net funding requirements for the next six months (January – June 2021)

538,681 people assisted in December 2020

Operational Updates

Assistance to refugees

WFP provided 49,519 refugees (21,788 males, 27,731 females, including 13,370 children aged 0-59 months and 1,981 people aged over 60 years) with 758 mt of in-kind food. Due to lack of funding the cash transfers for fresh food was discontinued in December 2020.

Assistance to returnees WFP assisted 8,024 returnees (3,932 males and 4,092 females, including 2,004 boys and 2,000 girls) returning to Burundi with 288 mt of food. Most of them came from Tanzania, Rwanda and Kenya. The assistance consisted of hot meals provided at the transit centres, and a three-month return package consisting of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and salt to help returnees reintegrate into their communities.

Food assistance to internally displaced people (IDPs)

WFP provided 147 mt of food to 3,891 IDP households representing 19,455 beneficiaries ( 9,617 males, 9,838 females, including 4,860 boys and 4,848 girls), including those who are still living in displacement sites and those who have returned to their zones of origin in Gatumba District.

Food assistance to vulnerable food-insecure populations

WFP continues to provide food assistance to food-insecure populations to mitigate the effects of the October-December lean season in Ngozi and Ruyigi Provinces: a total of 73,810 beneficiaries (36,167 males and 37,643 females, including 18,438 boys and 18,393 girls) received 843 mt of food items in December.

Treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM)

WFP provided assistance to 8,292 moderately malnourished pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW) and 12,406 children aged 6-59 months (6,240 boys and 6,166 girls): 124 mt of specialized nutritious food items were distributed in Kirundo,

Ngozi, Ruyigi and Rutana Provinces. Distributions, carried out at health centers, were coupled with social behaviour change communication (SBCC) implemented by health providers using image boxes provided by WFP.

Stunting prevention activities

In Kirundo Province, WFP distributed 156 mt of SuperCereal Plus to 32,496 pregnant and lactating women and girls and 65 mt of specialized nutritious food (plumpy doz) to 43,726 children aged 6-23 months (22,038 boys and 21,688 girls). The distribution of Micronutrient Powders (MNPs) continued in Bubanza and Bujumbura Provinces to address micronutrient deficiencies: 1 mt of MNPs was provided to 21,933 children aged 6-23 months (11,054 boys and 10,879 girls). Both activities were combined with SBCC sessions on good nutritional practices.