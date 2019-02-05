WFP Burundi Country Brief, December 2018
Operational Context
Burundi is one of the poorest countries in the world. It is facing a socio-economic crisis and has very high levels of food insecurity (13 percent population are in phases 3 and 4 in July 2018). The high population density as well as the new influx of returnees and refugees from DRC contributes to competition and disputes over scarce natural resources. Due to the demand for land, the poorest and most vulnerable populations, mainly women, generally depend on marginal land. Burundi has the lowest productivity of East Africa, while over 90 percent of the population depend on agriculture for their livelihoods. Burundi’s preparedness for emergencies and crises is extremely low and lacks the capacity to cope with severe shocks such as droughts, epidemics and floods, which often claim lives and undermine livelihoods. Burundi is the country in the world most affected by chronic malnutrition. According to the Demographic and Health Survey 2016/2017, the national average stunting rate is at 56 percent well above the emergency threshold (40 percent). WFP has been present in Burundi since 1968.
Operational Updates
- Ebola: Preparations to respond to an eventual spread of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Burundi from neighbouring DR Congo continued in December 2018. Ebola screening and isolation tents and layout containers are being set up at entry points along the border with DRC and Rwanda. As of 31 December, WFP Burundi has installed 14 tents and two containers; availed 48 square meters storage facility; and a five-metric ton truck for logistic transport for partners. WFP is also involved in the organization of a simulation response to Ebola in partnership with the government and the World Health Organization (WHO).
- In case of an EVD outbreak in Burundi, WFP plans to assist close to 22,000 beneficiaries with a three- month ration within the first three months of the outbreak. Estimated target beneficiaries include contacts, frontline personnel/health staff, healed and discharged patients, and patients in the Ebola Treatment Unit (ETU).
- Food assistance: In December 2018, under the Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP), WFP continued to provide assistance to the vulnerable population. This included, 43,000 Congolese refugees in camps and transit centers who received in-kind food and cash for fresh food worth USD 190,219 in November and December; 1,880 Burundian returnees from Tanzania; 100,000 vulnerable food-insecure people identified by the July 2018 IPC, and 600,000 school going children in targeted food-insecure areas of the country. Further under the prevention of stunting activities WFP assisted, 14,000 children aged 6-23 months and 9,000 pregnant and nursing women. An additional 14,000 children aged 6-59 months and 7,000 pregnant and nursing mothers were also supported under the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) intervention.
- WFP continued to support communities through asset creation activities. In December, 16,400 households (82, 000 beneficiaries) participating in food assistance for assets creation in Gitega province received cash transfers amounting to USD 804,698.
- WFP also provided an integrated response to malnutrition through stunting prevention and community-based MAM treatment. Prevention of stunting is implemented at health center level using specialized nutritious foods and locally fortified maize flour, sugar and oil, while MAM treatment uses cash-based transfers and is implemented at community level For MAM treatment, moderately malnourished pregnant and nursing women and households with moderately malnourished children aged 6-59 months receive some cash for their participation in nutritional education and social and behaviour change communication sessions. In this, they learn about consumption of diversified and nutritious foods in their families, which they can purchase with the cash provided, and how to save money by participating in community loans associations.
- Suspension of international Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs): Five out of six international NGOs partnering with WFP in the implementation of its programmes have been authorized to resume work after the suspension of all international NGOs on 1 October 2018. The NGOs approval was after they submitted four documents attesting their compliance with the INGOs laws. These INGOs include Welthungerhilfe, World Vision International, Concern World Wide, Grupo de Voluntaria Civil (GVC), and ZOA. Only Interchurch Organization for Development Cooperation (ICCO) which partnered with WFP for capacity strengthening of smallholder farmers for access to credit has not resumed work yet, but this has no direct impact on WFP activities.