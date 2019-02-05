WFP Burundi Country Brief, December 2018

Operational Context

Burundi is one of the poorest countries in the world. It is facing a socio-economic crisis and has very high levels of food insecurity (13 percent population are in phases 3 and 4 in July 2018). The high population density as well as the new influx of returnees and refugees from DRC contributes to competition and disputes over scarce natural resources. Due to the demand for land, the poorest and most vulnerable populations, mainly women, generally depend on marginal land. Burundi has the lowest productivity of East Africa, while over 90 percent of the population depend on agriculture for their livelihoods. Burundi’s preparedness for emergencies and crises is extremely low and lacks the capacity to cope with severe shocks such as droughts, epidemics and floods, which often claim lives and undermine livelihoods. Burundi is the country in the world most affected by chronic malnutrition. According to the Demographic and Health Survey 2016/2017, the national average stunting rate is at 56 percent well above the emergency threshold (40 percent). WFP has been present in Burundi since 1968.

Operational Updates