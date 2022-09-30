WFP Burundi Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

338 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 618,559 cash transferred under assistance to refugees and returnees

USD 12.41 m six months net funding requirements (September 2022 - February 2023)

90,663 people assisted in August 2022

Operational Updates

• Assistance to refugees: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 55,272 refugees (24,320 males, 30,952 females, 14,923 children aged 0-59 months and 2,211 people with over 60 years of age) with the distribution of 208 mt of in-kind food and USD 567,584 in cash-based transfers (CBT).

• Assistance to returnees: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 2,248 Burundian returnees (1,102 males or 49 percent and 1,146 females or 51 percent), distributing a combination of in-kind food and cash-based transfers (CBT).

The assistance consisted of hot meals provided at transit centres, and a three-month in-kind food or CBT return package. Out of the 2,248 returnees assisted, 589 who had arrived earlier in August received in-kind food (cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and iodized salt) , while the other 1,659 people who arrived later received CBT. In total, 40 mt of food and USD 50,975 in cash were distributed to the returnees in August.

• The shift from in-kind food to CBT as return package for assistance to returnees, was informed by a protection assessment conducted jointly with UNHCR. The CBT modality will contribute to mitigate risks related to in-kind food distributions, such as the transportation of heavy bags on long distances and the social obligation to share the food rations with host communities. Due to sharing, the returnees continue to be more vulnerable and food insecure as they lack any other source of subsistence. Each returnee receives USD 0.5 in local currency, per day and for three months as an equivalent of the 3-month in-kind food package.

• Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM): In August 2022, MAM treatment activities benefitted 1,016 moderately malnourished pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) and 8,175 children aged 6-59 months who received 30 mt of specialized nutritious foods in Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi, and Rutana provinces. Distributions were coupled with social behaviour change communication (SBCC) implemented by health community workers and targeting the PLWGs, and guardians of children 6-59 months present at the health centers during distributions.

• Stunting prevention: Under the KfW-funded nutrition and resilience programme and BMZ-funded nutrition programme, WFP provided 60 mt of specialized nutritious food to 23,952 PLWGs and children aged 6-23 months (5,262 PLWGs and 18,690 children) for the prevention of stunting in Kirundo, Karusi, Ruyigi and Rutana provinces. Activities included a strong social and behaviour change communication component.

• Ban on maize imports lifted: The Government ban on maize, sugar and cement imports, declared since March 2021 was lifted on 6 September 2022. Consequently, the trade and supply will resume (particularly in the border markets), and should result in improved availability and reduced maize food prices.

• Rainfall deficits predicted by FEWSNET: The August 2022 analyses projects the rise of "La Nina"’s impact between October and December 2022. The resulting rainfall deficit occurring at the start of the planting season will limit agricultural labor opportunities and increase the risk of seed consumption.